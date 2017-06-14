Ft Sumter 1861; Alexandria VA 2017?

The shooter of Republicans this morning across the river in Alexandria was a retired 66-year-old White Bernie believer. This may be the incident that will go down in history as a new kind of American civil war gets underway.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, said a few months ago: “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.” Hodgkinson’s Facebook page includes numerous photos of Senator Bernie Sanders and last August he wrote: “I want Bernie to Win the White House” and “Bernie is a Progressive, while Hillary is Republican Lite.”

