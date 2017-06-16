Comey’s Americalogy

There is a critical part of Comey’s 8 June Senate testimony that has been largely overlooked. It’s the political philosophy part; the existential America part; the worldwide “Manifest Destiny” part; the American exceptionalism part, the WE ARE BETTER AND MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVERYONE ELSE part. This is not only what Comey is all about; it’s what a considerable part of the real Deep State and Establishment Washington is all about (CIA/NSA/FBI+). Because of this way of thinking the Americans are self-entitled to do to so many countries the very things they so loudly condemn others for doing to the U.S. Because of this way of thinking the U.S. can grossly bomb and torture at will, killing literally millions, destroying countries in fact, all in the name of the false Gods of “Democracy” and “Freedom”. But when anyone else does even a small part of what we do it’s “Terrorism” and cause for “regime change”, invasions, coups, and CIA Black Ops.

Here’s the part of the Comey testimony few have even commented upon:



“The reason this is such a big deal is we have this big messy country where we fight with each other all the time, but nobody tells us what to think, what to fight about, what to vote for, except other Americans. And that’s wonderful and often painful. But we’re talking about a foreign government that using technical intrusion and lots of other methods tries to shape the way we think, we vote, we act. That is a BIG DEAL. And people need to recognize it. It’s not about Republicans or Democrats. They are coming for America, which I hope we all love equally. They want to undermine our credibility in the face of the world. They think that this great experiment of ours is a threat to them. And so they are going to try to run it down and dirty it up as much as possible. That is what this is about. And they will be back. Because we remain…as difficult as we can be with each other…we remain that shinning city on the hill and they don’t like it!”

