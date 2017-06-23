Israel and Saudi Arabia

With their political power in Washington, as well as with their military and Mossad power in the region, the Israelis are now the protector and guarantor of the new Saudi regime headed by King Salman and son Mohammed. That reality helps explain the major escalation in Saudi policies to bring Yemen to its side at horrendous cost, to reign in all the GCC countries especially Qatar; and to fight even more aggressively along with the U.S. in Syria preparing for Lebanon and most importantly Iran. The rumors that Israel has even sent fighter planes and well as clandestine Mossad operatives to Saudi Arabia to work with and protect the regime may well be true. No doubt the Saudis have been making both public and secret visits to Israel to coordinate ever-closer connections and coordinate control of the region.

