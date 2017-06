Netanyahu’s Former Advisor has been appointed Facebook’s ‘Head Of Policy’. It’s hardly a secret that the top people at Facebook, including Zuckerberg, are major Zionist personalities with many Jewish and Israeli connections. A bit more secret have been the many trips to Israel by top Facebook persons and in fact the many secret, as well as public, visits by top Israelis and Zionist Jews to Facebook HQ, including former Israeli President himself Shimon Peres.

