Muslim Ban Morphs into Refugee Ban

It was of course a Muslim ban and many federal courts struck it down. Yesterday the Supreme Court morphed the Muslim ban into a Refugee Ban. Once again U.S. policies harm the most vulnerable and the most destitute. Most of those who have no connection to the U.S. are in fact Muslim refugees who are homeless, stateless, impoverished, desperate. These are the very people who are the most needy — in many cases victims of U.S. and allies policies — but lacking any “bona fide relationship with a person or entity” in the U.S. which is now the condition for entry to “the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

