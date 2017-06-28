The End of “Saudi” Arabia?

In July 1914 warmongers in the Habsburg government sent an insanely worded ultimatum to Serbia. Emperor Franz Josef I – 84 and in poor health – did nothing to restrain them, whilst they were actually egged on by the Habsburg empire’s powerful but wilful ally, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany. The result was a geopolitical catastrophe which brought about the end of the Habsburg empire.
In June 2017 warmongers in Saudi Arabia have sent an insanely worded ultimatum to Qatar. King Salman – 81 and in poor health – is doing nothing to restrain them, whilst they are actually being egged on by the Saudi Kingdom’s powerful but wilful ally, President Trump of the United States.
