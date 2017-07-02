USA – HOME OF THE FEARFUL

Once upon a time the “land of the free and the home of the brave”, America is now the land of the Fearful, the Cowardly, the Bombers, the “Regime Changers”, the Evangelicals, the War Criminals.

What is your Facebook account and password? What is your computer and cellphone password? Who do you know in the USA and how do you know them? What trips have you taken in the past 15 years, and why, and who paid for them? What do you think of what’s going on in Syria and Yemen and Israel? Will you be going to see the 9/11 Memorial in New York and the Holocaust Museum in Washington?

OK…I’ve embellished this list of questions people applying for visas to the USA now are subjected to. But make no mistake about this: Fear and Bullying have largely replaced Freedom and Bravery for far too many Americans.

