“G20 Welcome to Hell”. One of the biggest stories from the Hamburg G20 was how it all backfired on host Angela Merkel into the largest and let’s say most “demonstrative” ever G20 protests! “It’s a combative message” one of the organizers told AFP. “But it’s also meant to symbolize that G-20 policies worldwide are responsible for hellish conditions like hunger, war and the climate disaster.”

