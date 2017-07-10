All the accusations against others: Russia doing this, and Syria this, and North Korea this…and in the recent past Iraq and Libya and Serbia…

But in every case it has really been the USA which has lead the way and is the far more culpable party:

Cyber “medling” – think NSA

Election “interference” plus Coups, Plots, “Regime Changes” – think CIA

Massive Weapons Proliferation – think US to Israel, Saudis, GCC

Nuclear Weapons and Proliferation – think USA and allies UK, Israel, Pakistan, India

ICBMs and super weapons – think USA

Military bases worldwide – think USA

“America First” Indeed!

Advertisements