G20 “Family Photo” – Trump Outcast
11
07
2017
The Chinese President Xi is right next to Angela Merkel with Russian President Putin next to him. The American President Trump was last at the left end as far away from center stage as possible. That’s when the new French President Macron, at the last minute, jumped from the second row where he had been positioned to Trump’s side where he instead became the last man standing rather than The Donald.
Date : July 11, 2017
