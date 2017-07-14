Trump: Crusader-in-Chief

Hidden in plain view, Trump is actually Judeo-Christian Crusader-in-Chief. Take special note of his major speech last week in Poland Trump and his country are primarily aligned with Israel and major Jewish political, financial, and ideological interests against the Arab and Muslim peoples (distinct from some of their western-sponsored regimes). This Crusader role extends to the alliance with the super Neocons (themselves top heavy with hard-line Zionists) in their determination to keep any and all challengers — from China to Russia to the EU — contained, encircled, and dominated.

Advertisements