TRUMP/PENCE CAGED

Three major political-ideological forces have TRUMP/PENCE in their clutches.

The hard-line NEOCONS — the core activist theorists behind the military-industrial-corporate complex — keep pushing Trump/Pence to fulfill their post-911 Neo-Manifest Destiny, “Exceptional Nation”, military supremacist, ideology.

They are aligned with the hard-line ZIONISTS who have the SAUDIS — and via them Egypt and the GCC — in tow; they of course have their own Supremacist vision which is why Iran is now their main target.

And the CHRISTIAN EVANGELICALS who are themselves aligned with both the Neocons and the extreme Zionists and see Trump/Pence as their Crusaders.

Advertisements