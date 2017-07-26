RefrigGate – Extreme Pettiness and Stupidity in Trump’s White House

Spicer is gone now and SNL is in mourning. But now we’re finding out some new things about him and Trump’s White House.

In his early days as Press Secretary Spicer wanted a small frig for his West Wing office — reasonable enough as he kept long hours with so much to do. He spotted one used by his underlings and interns in the EOB next door. He asked them to let him have it. They so rightly say no….they really needed it for their sandwiches and cheap things as many of them were paid just a fraction of Spicer’s paycheck or not at all.

Instead of sending someone to the nearby Walmart or just quickly ordering one for delivery in a day or two for $150 on Amazon, Spicer waited until about 8pm when his young staffers had left to grab theirs! A fellow White House official spotted him lugging it down the White House driveway into his office; and now is telling the tale with Spicer departed.

