Trump Stupidman?

Actually he’s not Stupid, though there are so many times one can understandably reach this conclusion. Rather Trump is clinically diagnosed as a Malignant Narcissist, an incurable condition where a person wavers between genius and insanity, using any and every person and situation in his incessant pursuit of power (and the associated attributes of money and name recognition) at all costs. There is no drug or even counseling therapy for persons of this kind. Trump is definitely the Olympic Gold Medal Champion.

