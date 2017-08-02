Flagrant U.S. Hypocrisy

Maduro is a dictator! More sanctions on him and Venezuela! Actually the U.S. has been trying to undermine Venezuela, and Chavez before Maduro, for a long time…everything from CIA plots to great economic and political pressures.

Gross American hypocrisy is so common that the world is use to it and many accept it. But when it comes to dictators, OMG! What about the King of Saudi Arabia, the General of Egypt, the rulers of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE where the U.S. has major military bases. Seems those dictators and gross human rights violators — those who do as the Americans tell them to do — are good guys while Maduro who stands up to the Americans is a dictator and must be brought down.

