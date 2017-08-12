Trump Removal

A cabal of leftist “deep state” government workers, “globalists,” bankers, adherents to Islamic fundamentalism and establishment Republicans are conspiring to remove President Trump.

That’s the conclusion of the former Director for Strategic Planning of the NSC at the White House. When his seven-page memo warning Trump leaked, Rich Higgins, one of those aligned with the President’s top “strategist” Steve Bannon, got removed last month by General McMaster.

But the underlying themes, fears, preparations, and ideological paranoia characterized by this memo, by Bannon, and by the Mueller investigation that really does threaten to bring Trump down, all remain

