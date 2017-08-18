MEI = DOS, CIA, ARAB REGIMES

Let’s sum things up after years of personal experience with THE MIDDLE EAST INSTITUTE in Washington:

MEI is a front for the State Department, super-rich and corrupted Arab regimes,

and the CIA. Recently secret payments from the UAE to MEI totaling

more than $20 million have seeped into view. Years ago I served on

a prestigious year-long Panel co-sponsored by MEI and Atlantic Council on what

should be U.S. policies in the Middle East. Mine was the only published dissent…

for which I am far more proud today than at the time.

