CIVIL WAR USA

I wrote this on May 12th last year. Now the civil war has reached the streets fanned by the dangerously mentally ill not-really-legitimate President :

There’s another Civil War in America these days. It’s ideological so far but who knows what lies ahead as the middle class continues to shrink/suffer, America’s dominance in the world further fades, responsive “terrorism” escalates, and mega weapons of near instant armageddon proliferate. As bad as another Clinton Presidency would be, a Trump one may will fuel this Ideological American Civil War even more. As always check daily WashReport.com

This today from a Harvard Professor who clearly has had enough:

Harvard professor: Start treating Christian conservatives like Nazi A Harvard law professor has called for liberals to begin treating like Nazis those who subscribe to Christian or conservative beliefs. “My own judgment is that taking a hard line (‘You lost, live with it’) is better than trying to accommodate the losers. Trying to be nice to the losers didn’t work well after the Civil War, nor after Brown. And taking a hard line seemed to work reasonably well in Germany and Japan after 1945.”

