TRUMP Signals EVERYONE PARDONED!

The Presidential pardon of the Arizona Sheriff violated all the standards and procedures from the past. Actually in some ways it was unprecedented use of the Presidential pardon power, for Arpaio purposefully violated the Constitution, had not even yet been sentenced, and Trump did not even consult or involve the Justice Department.

But what this pardon is really all about is signaling to all those being interviewed, subpoenaed, and offered immunity and prosecution deals by Special Prosecutor Mueller that he will pardon them all…as long as they stay loyal to him.

