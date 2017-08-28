Crazy Uncontrollable TRUMP

Noting illustrates the craziness of Trump, and how no one in his family or entourage can control him on even simple basic things — not to mention what he might do in a fit of rage or revenge — than the recent eclipse episode.

Despite weeks of warnings throughout the media (that he watches with addiction)… Despite all his advisers around him, not to mention Melania and his son right next to him… Despite all the cameras he knew were focused on him… This malignant narcissist didn’t use the special glasses but starred up squinting at the sun until the shouts from those around him got him to put them on.

Imagine…despite all the warnings, advisers, and family….and all the time to prepare on something so simple and basic…Trump did exactly what no one was supposed to do as if he was proving he could defy anyone and everyone…even the sun!

Advertisements