Gaza! Blame also US + Egypt + UN + PA

The Israelis have made Gaza into a wretched open-air increasingly unliveable prison complete with towering walls/fences/watchtowers and with a new never-before deep underground wall now being built. They have violated every international norm and all international agreements they signed, including Oslo 1993. But they could never have done what they have without the major assistance of the U.S. and Egypt, without the cowardice of the U.N., and without the complicity of the despicable Abbas P.A.

The U.N. Sec-Gen’s current visit to Gaza is a sham display of little but contempt for himself and his organization as he has totally failed to point fingers at who is responsible for the wretched conditions he has finally himself come to witness just a bit. Plus Antonio Guterres has totally failed to do anything serious to alleviate what has been done to the nearly 2 million Gazans.

