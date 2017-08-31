CHINA Warns US of WAR over Korea

Sometimes major developments are largely overlooked by the MSM — too difficult and nuanced and dangerous to handle…so much else going on. It helps when those making the news, in this case the Government of China, do so in thoughtful non-bombastic non-headline making ways.

What was tremendously significant earlier this month was the public warning from Beijing that if the US made a ‘preemptive’ attack on North Korea or attempts to take down the regime CHINA would INTERVENE! That was nothing less than a threat of WAR between the USA and CHINA as happened back in the 1950s in Korea leading in fact to today’s dangerously perplexing quagmire. It was clearly not only a response to Trump, but a major warning to the Generals who literally surround him and who really run the U.S.A. when it comes to strategic foreign policy issues.

See among others: http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1060791.shtml

