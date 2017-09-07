CLIMATE BREAKDOWN – Wind, Fire, Flood

Fires are ravaging parts of America

Hey Trumpees — It’s CLIMATE BREAKDOWN and you guys are responsible for denying and refusing to even call it by its name! While unprecedented Hurricanes and Floods are ravaging one part of the U.S.; unprecedented Fires are burning up another part. And worldwide the situation is actually much worse even if the American media hardly reports it. History, what is left of it, will not spare you Trumpees for your utter contempt of reality and your contemptible total failure to DO SOMETHING BIG ABOUT IT!

