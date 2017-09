A new book by one of America’s top political scientists, Graham Allison, clearly warns of the drift to war with China. And get this from Trump’s now free-to-speak his mind former “Chief Strategist”, Steve Bannon:

“A hundred years from now, this is what they’ll remember: what we did to confront China on its rise to world domination. China right now is Germany in 1930. It’s on the cusp. It could go one way or the other.”

Advertisements