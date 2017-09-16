Trump Threatens China

“If China doesn’t follow those sanctions (on North Korea), we will put additional sanctions on them and prevent them from accessing the U.S. and international dollar system, and that’s quite meaningful”. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on 12 Sept 2017

The fitting response from both China and Russia to the escalating threats, bullying, and military build-up of the United States should be serious though measured and proportional. In fact with its belligerent rhetoric (not to mention policies) the Americans are now providing the excuse for serious responses. Both China and Russia are being forced into greater military escalation of weapons development and deployment. Now, also for self-protection and to deter the Americans, they further have both the reason and the excuse to end the economic domination of the U.S. by altering that “international dollar system” into a economic multi-polar one.

