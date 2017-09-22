BROOKINGS Dems ISRAEL

Hillary with Saban and Israelis at Saban Brookings

The main Democratic Party think-tank in Washington still known as Brookings — but which should put back the name Saban as it was taken over by super-Zionist

Haim Saban and the Israelis years ago on all matters relating to the Middle East and foreign policy — held a forum about Saudi Arabia this week.

Unbelievably the word Israel was never mentioned. Even though top Saudi officials have been making critical visits to Israel, and vice-versa secretly, more and more in recent years — including maybe the Crown Prince himself in recent weeks — and even though it is the U.S./Israel/Saudi+Egypt alliance that has become crucial for the U.S. no one dared utter the words “Israel”, “Israel Lobby” or “Jewish” or “Zionist” interests.

