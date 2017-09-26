Rouhani Gets Trump Right

The US, pushed mainly by Israel but also by the Saudis, has been working for some time to either bring down the government in Iran and/or ignite a greater regional Middle East war to take down Iran, Syria, Lebanon and beyond. This precedes Trump though Obama held back the regional war explosion even as he super-armed and prepared the way for what Trump is now doing. But Trump has now added not just super flammable rhetoric. More importantly he has oked enhanced Pentagon/CIA preparations along with even greater coordination with Israel and the Saudis.

In his address to the U.N. General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called Trump’s speech “ignorant, absurd and hateful.” How sad when we have to listen more carefully and respectfully to the U.N. speeches of foreign leaders, while being both embarrassed and frightened by the words of our own American President.



