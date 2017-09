The new FBI Director Christopher Wray, chosen by Trump, gets officially sworn in today. Past Directors including Comey, fired by Trump, and Mueller, now officially investigating Trump, are expected to be there as is custom. The President however, will not be there, as is very much against custom. And it all happens in the building still named for the notoriously dangerous long-time Director, Hoover, now known in history for his blackmailing, dark exploits, and killings.

