THE LOBBYISTS ARE KILLING US!

The Gun Lobbyists – foremost NRA – are quite literally killing us!

They make gun control impossible!

The “Health Care” lobbyists are killing us as well!

They make comprehensive low-cost health and dental care for all impossible!

The Drug Pharmaceutical lobbyists are killing us too!

They make low-cost prescription medication impossible!

The Israeli Zionist Jewish lobby is killing us even more!

They drive the Middle East wars, fuel the military-industrial complex, and sustain Israeli occupation/racism/apartheid!

The military-industrial complex and Pentagon/CIA lobbies – so many of them – are continually killing us!

IKE first warned, JFK tried, all of our elected political leaders have so miserably failed us!

