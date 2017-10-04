THE LOBBYISTS ARE KILLING US!

The Gun Lobbyists – foremost NRA – are quite literally killing us!
They make gun control impossible!
The “Health Care” lobbyists are killing us as well!
They make comprehensive low-cost health and dental care for all impossible!
The Drug Pharmaceutical lobbyists are killing us too!
    They make low-cost prescription medication impossible!
The Israeli Zionist Jewish lobby is killing us even more!
  They drive the Middle East wars, fuel the military-industrial complex, and sustain Israeli occupation/racism/apartheid!
The military-industrial complex and Pentagon/CIA lobbies – so many of them – are continually killing us!
IKE first warned, JFK tried, all of our elected political leaders have so miserably failed us!

