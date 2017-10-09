TIDAL WAVE OF DESTRUCTION!

“A TIDAL WAVE OF AIR POWER IS ON THE WAY!” proclaims the commanding American General in Afghanistan this week. Once again the Pentagon and the military-industrial titans are in charge bringing immense death and destruction in war criminal proportions to another country. America’s longest war still has no end in sight. And if it’s up to the Generals it will spread one way or another to Iran, Pakistan and Lebanon, beyond what has already been done to Iraq and Syria. The Israeli and Saudi footprints are all over this but for the above-mentioned countries (beyond Yemen, Somalia and others) it’s the Pentagon, the CIA, and the “contractors” who are fully in charge, who benefit tremendously, and who must one day be held responsible.

Advertisements