Investigate Israel not just Russia

After unprecedented investigations Facebook and Twitter and others have found evidence of Russian “meddling” via social media in the U.S. election. Amazingly, after all the investigations the amount of money said to be involved is in the “tens of thousands” or “about 100,000″….in other words hardly anything despite all the hoopla. And so far there is not any direct evidence of Russian government involvement or even one specific example of what the “Russians” did did using social media that impacted the election.

But if the Israelis and their multi-faceted Israeli/Jewish Lobby columns were being investigated for the same things during this and past elections, and with regard to Congressional legislation and President actions, there would be far more evident and far far more money involved.

Not to mention that the multi-millions the American spend in Russia with NGOs and media is far far more than the pittances all the investigations have dome up with what the Russians may or may not have been doing. And that doesn’t even begin to deal with the CIA and NSA and their spying and infiltrating on the Russians.

The bigger motivation propelling Washington when it comes to Russia is the huge success of RT and Sputnik….news sources that are quite out front and quite public and which in many cases are much better than the long-USG-financed institutions known as Voice of American and Radio Free this and that. Also of course that Russia has outplayed the US in Syria and that has really upset the US/Israel/Saudi alliance. So the Americans are desperate to be able to pin something on Russia in order to restrict and reign in RT, et. al.

