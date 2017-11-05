Saudi King Dead??

Things are obviously bubbling in Saudi Arabia with the unprecedented arrests of top members of the Royal family and government yesterday; plus the former Crown Prince has been under detention for some time. I don’t know if King Salman is dead of not. It’s not being reported anywhere on the news programs I’ve just scanned this Sunday morning. But I am hearing the rumor from my own circles.

Whether dead of not, since taking over in 2015 when King Abdallah passed, it is Salman’s son Mohammed who has raced ahead with policies both at home and abroad, and a style, unheard of ever before since the founding of the Al-Saud dynasty. Whether Arabia will remain “Saudi”, or even unified, is now in doubt more than ever.

