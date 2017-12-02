Israel in the White House

He’s hardly secret, indeed he’s in plain sight, but nevertheless he operates in the dark shadows. The Donald’s Orthodox Jew super-Zionist son-in-law in fact should be required to register as a foreign agent. Acting on Israel’s behalf Jared Kushner orchestrated Trump’s first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia and then Israel. Kushner has been working feverishly on Israel’s behalf to bring about the historic transformation of Saudi Arabia into Salman Arabia, preceded by a secret visit of Crown Prince MBS himself to Israel. Now it’s come out that it was Kushner who ordered then National Security Adviser-designate Michael Flynn to contact the Russians last December before Trump was President dealing with them to delay or block the UN vote against Israel which the Obama Administration favored. Flynn has just pleaded guilty and turned into states evidence for trying to cover that up and lying to the FBI and on his security clearance papers. Kushner may now be the next target of the Justice Department Robert Mueller-headed super investigation that may yet bring down Trump himself.

