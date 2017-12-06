Blame Saudi and Egypt and Kushner

Illustration of blowing up the Israeli Embassy in Tel Aviv a la 9/11.

WHO IS TO BLAME for what has happened to Jerusalem, not just the Trump Declaration as that comes after decades of major Israeli restrictions and building that have essentially pushed the Palestinians out and under and behind walls and barriers and restrictions.

Blame the Saudis and Egpytians foremost; for they have the political and financial clout to have prevented what has happened…but they are now essentially in strategic alliance with the Jewish State. Then sub-blame the Hashemites who still control Jordan and are supposed to be responsible for Jerusalem; and of course the American Christian Evangelicals and the multitude of Jewish Zionist organizations and operatives who have been pushing for this so hard for so long.

And while we are blaming…add super Zionist Orthodox Jew Jared Kushner for he is essentially the Israeli agent in the White House carefully coordinating everything with his long-time close friend Bibi Netanyahu even more than with his father-in-law who they together manipulated to do the dirty dangerous deed.

