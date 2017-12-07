What the Palestinians Should Now Do

- End all talks with the Americans about the “Peace Process” and insist that all further talks and negotiations take place only at the United Nations.
- Refuse to meet Trump’s VP Pence emissary who is on the way, and no longer meet with any of the three Orthodox Jewish super-Zionists Trump put in charge of the “Peace Process” including his son-in-law Kushner.
- Demand that the Arab League require all Arab States to also refuse to meet alone with the American representatives of “the Peace Process” and insist that all such talks and negotiations must be held at the U.N.
- Demand a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to clearly declare null-and-void the unilateral American attempt to change the “status quo” of Jerusalem as enshrined in numerous UNSC and UNGA Resolutions going back to 1947. Let the Americans stand alone by vetoing a resolution everyone else in the world will support.
- Call for an enhanced boycott of all American companies and individuals doing business in the Occupied Territories and Occupied Jerusalem.
