CLOSE the PALESTINE AUTHORITY!

POLITICAL FANTASY – After Trump and Netanyahu spoke this week, imagine the following from Mahmoud Abbas to his people and to the world.

“Today I have ordered the end of the Palestinian Authority in occupied Palestine. We have been badly deceived and terribly used. We set up the PA, encouraged and helped by the U.S. and EU countries and Israel, we thought to achieve independence and dignity. Instead the Israelis and their American sponsors have brought us worse and worse occupation and shame, imposed divisions and fragmentations throughout our land and in the cherished historical city of Jerusalem, built massive walls of imprisonment, imposed restrictions of apartheid, created bondage worse than slavery.

“Some now former PA officials are leaving for Cairo, others for Qatar and UAE and Iran and Saudi Arabia and Lebanon and beyond. The Palestinian cause is recognized worldwide as legitimate and unique. From the Palestinian Diaspora worldwide we will rebuild the struggle to regain all of our rights. I will remain here in Ramallah but not as head of the PA, rather as symbolic head of the PLO. If the Israelis object and arrest me so be it I will join the brave and courageous Palestinians imprisoned and killed for so many years by the brutal and deceitful Zionist occupiers.

“The nations of the world at the United Nations have been complicitous in allowing the Jews to usurp Palestine. to disenfranchise and steal from and enslave behind barriers the Palestinian people. And so the nations of the world must now act together to atone for what they have allowed to happen and bring justice to our people who must now rebel against the Zionist occupation more than ever before until we regain our lands and our rights and until we achieve our true independence and Statehood.”