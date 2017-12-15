What the Arab and Muslim Nations Could Do!



(Trump and Pence sign the Jerusalem Declaration with Christian and U.S. national symbolism behind them)

If the Arab regimes were serious rather than cowardly, if the Arab League had dignity rather than hot air, if the Organization of the Islamic Conference had fortitude rather than impotence, there would be more than words and condemnations with regard to Jerusalem and the ever-escalating Israeli occupation and Apartheid of the Palestinian people.

Indeed the American Trumpees and Pencees have actually given the Arabs and the Muslims a historical hook on which to take a bold and forceful step not just to condemn the Americans but to seriously warn them and make them pay if they proceed. Just imagine if this statement came from both the Arab League and the OIC:



“If the U.S. moves its embassy to the historic city of Jerusalem before there is an acceptable agreement between Israel and the Palestinians endorsed by both the PLO and the United Nations, we the Arab States and we the Muslim nations pledge that we will counter such a treacherous move by demanding that the American Embassies in Arab and Muslim capitols be closed and the U.S. will be told to instead locate their Embassies in other locations to be determined by each country until such a full peace agreement is reached and internationally endorsed.”

The Americans so often make threats and ultimatums and think no one will stand up to them. Now the Arab and Muslim countries have a unique historical opportunity to do so!

