Biggest Financial Heist/Scam Ever!

Trump, Kushner, and the Trumpee Super-Wealthy oligarchs have inserted tremendously self-serving provisions in the about to be passed new tax code that will greatly benefit themselves financially. It is a great con job, a spectacular deception, a monumental scam that they so crassly and deceptively claim is a middle class tax cut. They should not only be held accountable at the polls next year. The media should be all over this right now today as it is still possible to derail this travesty IF the public becomes quickly aware of the many provisions designed for Trump and family as well as his super-money backers. Here are just a few pithy quotes about this dastardly Trumpee Republican tax law about to be finally voted on in a few days:

“The GOP Plan Is the Biggest Tax Increase in American History, By Far.” The Intercept

“The Biggest Tax Scam in History.” New York Times

“It’s absolutely despicable… One of the worst bills ever considered by Congress. This bill truly is a scam. It is the biggest tax increase in American history.“ MoveOn

“This tax bill is a moral and economic obscenity. It is a gift to wealthy Republican campaign contributors and an insult to the working families of our country.” Senator Bernie Sander

“Worst bill in the history of the United States Congress…a bill that had no hearings, no expert testimony.” Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi



