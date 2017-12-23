The U.S. Is GUILTY!

It’s not just Trump about Jerusalem in 2017.

A hundred years ago President Wilson and Supreme Court Justice Brandeis intimately colluded with the British in the infamous Balfour Declaration.

Then 70 years ago, after failing in the Security Council, the U.S. bullied, blackmailed and quite literally connived with the Zionist Jews forcing the UNGA to pass the Partition Resolution after it too initially failed.

In 1967 and 1973 the U.S. provided the Israelis the arms, money and secret intelligence making possible their further illegal expansion including the taking of Jerusalem and what are still the “occupied territories” today.

In 1978 the U.S. bribed and tricked the Egyptians at Camp David and then refused to honor the agreement allowing the Israelis to further repress the Palestinian people.

In 1993 the U.S. midwifed the “Oslo Agreement” and then miserably failed to enforced it’s terms allowing the Israelis to implement worst-than-apartheid conditions on the Palestinians and build the “separation” (i.e. imprisonment) wall.

Overall the U.S. has supplied the tiny State of Israel more arms, more money, and more covert operations than any other country ever in history.

Throughout all these years the U.S. has vetoed more Security Council resolutions for Israel than all other vetoes.

The guilt of the U.S. in complicity with Israel is overwhelmingly evident despite all the meaningless American rhetoric about “Peace Process” and “Two-State Solution”. Holding the Americans responsible is what the world should now be demanding. This week’s UNGA vote should be a new start with that in mind, not an end.

