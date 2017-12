Yair Lapid is said to be one of the ‘good Jew’ leaders of from Zionist left who claims to ‘want peace’ with the Palestinians. But the faux Zionist “left” including most in “Peace Now” has for years tried to deceive and trick the Palestinians and the world — and in that sense they should be despised even more than the “right”. Lapid’s public statement to journalists a few days ago helps make this more evident than ever.