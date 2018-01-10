US-Israel-Saudi Alliance to control the Middle East

I’ve been pointing this US-Israel-Saudi plus Egypt & Jordan alliance out for some time in both words and pictures. But when it comes to establishment newspapers it’s news this week because the Swiss newspaper Basler Zeitung featured a story explicitly stating that:

“There exists a ‘secret alliance’ between Saudi Arabia and Israel, intended to restrain Iran’s expansion in the region, despite the absence of any official relations between the two countries. There is an intensive secret cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Israel in order to achieve the main goal of curbing Iran’s expansion project and undermining its regional ambitions… There exists indeed military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv.”

Advertisements