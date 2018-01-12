TRUMP coming apart

Trump seems to be coming apart more and more.   All this yesterday:

  • Wants no more immigration from “Shithole Countries” like Haiti and Africa.
  • Says “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong In” who he has repeatedly called a madman and whose country he has repeatedly threatened to totally obliterate.
  • Did not know what the FISA court is and threw Congress into a tizzy forcing Speaker Ryan to have to spend a half hour on the phone explaining things to him.
  • Keeps demanding Congress pay for “the Wall”  though repeatedly he has declared Mexico would pay for it.
  • Declares “In November we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets” to Norway.   But the “F-52” is a fictional jet only existing for gamers of “Call of Duty”.
  • Declares top FBI agent who opposed him is a traitor.  “This is the FBI we’re talking about — that is treason.”
  • Says nothing about “bread and freedom” demonstrations and government repression in Tunisia after loudly applauding Iranian demonstrators and condemning Iranian government.
  • Plus of course more of his daily mantra “No Collusion…No Collusion…NO COLLUSION!”
