“Shithole” DC Trump Hotel last night

From THE HILL NEWSPAPER: The word “shithole” was projected onto President Trump’s D.C. hotel Saturday. Video shows the word, along with the “poop” emoji, being projected onto the property.

“Pay Trump bribes here” “emoluments welcome,” and “we are all responsible to stand up and end white supremacy” were also projected onto the building.Trump has faced intense backlash for calling Haiti, El Salvador and African nations “shithole countries” during an Oval Office meeting on immigration this week.

Watch the Video!