Women’s March 2017 + tomorrow

The quite unbelieveable WOMEN’S MARCH took place 21 Jan 2017, the day after the Trump Inaugural. In Washington DC it was truly massive…far more impressive than Trump’s lack-luster poorly attended ceremony and Parade the day before. Many other marches also took place through the USA and around the world.

https://vimeo.com/markbruzonsky/womensmarch for an insider’s view of the entire march.

Tomorrow in DC and many other locations there will be an anniversary march. Don’t expect the numbers and volume like last year. But do remember last year!

