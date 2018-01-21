Hashemites Keep Bowing

The Hashemites of Jordan rule a country created for them out of greater Palestine and Syria by the British. Through adept “cooperation”, at first with the British Empire and then with the American Empire and the Israelis, they remain today in power. The CIA and Mossad keep them in power. That’s why even now when the Palestinians are boycotting American VP Pence refusing to even greet him, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is hosting him this weekend and King Abdullah meeting with him personally. Oh yes, btw, Abdullah is King, rather than his Uncle the former Crown Prince, because of a CIA operation involving the former American Queen, Lisa Hallaby, who married his father — but that’s a much longer story!

