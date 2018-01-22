Amerika Now

Dysfunctional, Crusading, Evangelical, Insane. This is today’s Amerika.

A country that spends billions monthly to kill and colonize Arab and Muslim nations constantly invoking the false Gods of “terrorism” and “9/11”

A country where many citizens every hour die of drug overdoses perpetuated by the alliance between the pharmaceutical industry and Congress.

A country with a capital with a metro system continually breaking down and crumbling infrastructure.

A country run by a superrich oligarchy continually further enriching itself by owning both the means of information (big media) and the means of government (Congress + POTUS).

A country whose military-industrial-CIA-Pentagon complex manipulates everything at home and abroad with hundreds of bases worldwide.

A country now leading the world in opposing urgently needed climate change reforms while pushing the world toward an even more dangerous generation of super nukes and space weapons.

A gated-community country under the extreme influence of Evangelical Crusaders and Racists.

