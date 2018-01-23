Dems Cave Giving Trump His Wall!

Dem Senate Leader Chuck Shumer Sunday:

“On the thorniest issue, of immigration, the president said many times he would take a deal that had included DACA in exchange for the wall. I put that deal on the table in the Oval Office in a sincere effort at compromise. I put the wall on the table in exchange for strong DACA protections. … It was a generous offer.”

Now when the Dems demand once again DACA they will find they been out-manuevered and they will have to give Trump a great success with “The Wall”!

In effect the Dems have offered Trump something their base hates and they said they never would, in return for an “intention” to deal with just the DACA immigration issue the Republican base actually favors!

Good Going Dems! Keep it up and you will throw the 2018 Midterm as you did the 2016 debacle.

