Close the Palestinian Authority!

It’s long past time to end the charade, the illusion, known as “The Palestinian Authority”; and now the Trumpees have made the timing so propitious. Worse actually, the PA has been a sub-contractor of the Israeli and U.S. occupation from the beginning benefitting a small cabal of corrupted VIP Palestinians at the historic expense of the Palestinian people and international peace.

The new PA “PLO Ambassador” gave a superficially interesting talk in Washington yesterday, but bottom line it was so embarrassing and disingenuous for he himself is a part of the cabal that is responsible for all the mistakes and all the harm that have befallen the Palestinian people since Madrid and Oslo.

The Americans are ending much of their funding not only for the PA but for UNWRA, on top of declaring Jerusalem is Israeli. What a moment! It’s time to declare Madrid/Oslo that gave birth to the PA a great historical deception! It’s time to loudly condemn the Americans for all the money, arms, and support that have made the brutal Israeli colonization of Palestine possible — they are complicitous and co-conspirators! It’s time to disband the P.A.!

Let the Zionists and their American and some European sponsors be fully responsible for all of the occupied territories without PA complicity. Insist that all U.N. resolutions now be fully implemented. Give much greater “official” support to BDS (which the “Ambassador” didn’t even mention) worldwide.

And two further major steps:

Declare — and have the Arab League, Organization of Islamic States, and General Assembly all endorse — that all further negotiations of any and all kinds with regard to Palestine only take place either at U.N. Headquarters or in Jerusalem at a location on the “Green Line”.

Declare — and have the Arab League and OIS endorse — that if the Americans move their Embassy to Jerusalem all Arab and Muslim states will demand that the American Embassies in their capitals be closed and an alternative Embassy location outside the capital will be mandated.

