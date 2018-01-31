ISRAEL Preparing to Destroy LEBANON

“We will discuss Iran’s effort to turn Lebanon into one giant missile site, a site for precision missiles against the state of Israel, which we will not tolerate.” – Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Moscow this week “This time all of Lebanon will be a target. What happened in 2006 would be a picnic compared to what could happen… I say Lebanon will return to the stone age.” – Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz a few months ago The next war “will mean sending Lebanon back to the Middle Ages”. – Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett last March

Having been partially defeated in Syria by an alliance of Russia with Iran/Syria/Lebanon — and with the Turks joining in defying the U.S., Israel and their Kurdish allies in Northern Syria — the Israelis are planning a major war to change the regional strategic situation. Lebanon is the proxy target. When that happens, either Iran will be provoked in a way that will make possible attacking that country as well, or Iran will be humiliated witnessing it’s allies in Lebanon and Syria pulverized and thus become more vulnerable. Russia is the wild card which is why Bibi went there again this week. Trump is also a wild card; can he be manipulated into giving the OK for far greater American intervention?

At the moment you can bet the Obama policy of flooding Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf countries with massive amounts of the latest super weapons has been further escalated by the Trumpees led by “Maddog” General Mattis at the Pentagon, and another Maddog, Pompeo and his Neocons minions, at the CIA.

With the Israeli Prime Minister under tremendous political attack at home that could finally bring him down, and with Trump facing the Mueller investigation that could bring him down, nothing like a major war to change the subject and turn the tide! The above is what they purposefully say in public; just imagine what they are saying and planning behind-the-scenes!

