Getting Mueller

Unable to “fire” Bob Mueller Trump is maneuvering to box him in and prevent his investigation from going to the crucial financially improprieties and illegalities that underscore Presidential “collusion” and “obstruction of justice”.

Here are the steps ahead that Trump may take:

The unprecedented release by the House Republicans of the memo they themselves wrote for Trump claiming pro-Hillary anti-Trump FBI collusion during the campaign. Attorney General Sessions then fires his Deputy, Rod Rosenstein, claiming he was involved and/or didn’t do his job properly. Appointment of a Trump team replacement for Rosenstein who then has the authority to reign in, circumvent, and block Mueller. Continued undermining and rumormongering of Mueller so if he persists he can either be removed by the new Rosenstein or sufficiently discredited so the conclusions of his investigation can be obscured and sidelined. Still more false and exaggerated rumors about the FBI and maybe even a second Special Counsel to further confuse and smokescreen Mueller.

